TCW Group Inc. Sells 7,010 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:APH opened at $104.96 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

