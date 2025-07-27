Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 1.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

