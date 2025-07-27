Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,165,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 143,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.71.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

