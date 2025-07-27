Orca Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Snap-On comprises approximately 1.3% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $347.00 price target on shares of Snap-On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $330.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.13 and its 200 day moving average is $327.56. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

