Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $70.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

