Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 453 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.