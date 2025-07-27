Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $203.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

