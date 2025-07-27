Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after buying an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,252,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.