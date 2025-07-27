Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.