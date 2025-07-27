Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.47.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

