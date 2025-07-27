Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $246.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

