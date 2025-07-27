Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after buying an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,566,000 after buying an additional 211,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,127,000 after buying an additional 362,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

