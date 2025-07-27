Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $567.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.