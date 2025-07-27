SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $219.04 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

