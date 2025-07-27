Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,878,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,352,812.60. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,752,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,378,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,872,449.52. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,878,290 shares of company stock worth $23,349,097. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

