Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 4,429 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 829,484 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Price Performance

HUT stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Hut 8 had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,104.07. This represents a 35.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $147,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,807.10. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

