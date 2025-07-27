Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.