Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $85.25 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 315.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

