Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $302,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $2,166,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.