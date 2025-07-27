Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 225 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

