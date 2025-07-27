Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.4%

NDAQ stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $187,702.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,475.52. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,613 shares of company stock worth $1,874,659. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.