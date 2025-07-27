Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

Tesla stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

