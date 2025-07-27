Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,874,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.