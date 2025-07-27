Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VMBS opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

