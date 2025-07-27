Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $932,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

