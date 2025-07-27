Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.15 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million. Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

