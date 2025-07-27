Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 342.5% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $292.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.