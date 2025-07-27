Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

