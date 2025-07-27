Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after purchasing an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,574,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.7%

BHP stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

