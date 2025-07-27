Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,552,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,892,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 174,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.