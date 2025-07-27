Equitable Trust Co. Has $264,000 Stock Position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HNI were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 3,984.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,400. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.49 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

