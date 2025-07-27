4,377 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $46.68 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

