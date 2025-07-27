Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 2.6%

ETHE stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.