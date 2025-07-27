Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $211,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,096.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,953.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,938.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

