Equitable Trust Co. Sells 13,250 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,993.10. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,573. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

