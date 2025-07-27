Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in IREN were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 1,059.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 57.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

IREN Price Performance

IREN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. IREN Limited has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $21.54.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

