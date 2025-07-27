Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 195 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 676.8% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,112,000 after acquiring an additional 614,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,928,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,435,000 after buying an additional 246,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $279.61 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

