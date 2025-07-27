Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes $515,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 867,137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375,356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 363,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 194.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,943 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $2,912,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.