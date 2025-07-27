Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $331,000 in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,552,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,337 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

