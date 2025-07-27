Phoenix Financial Ltd. Invests $648,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average of $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $189.23.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

