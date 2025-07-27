Equitable Trust Co. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.52. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.