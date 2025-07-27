First National Advisers LLC Sells 12,091 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $264,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,352.43. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,666 shares of company stock worth $7,145,208 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

