Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $306.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $340.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

