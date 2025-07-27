First National Advisers LLC Sells 310 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First National Advisers LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 172,626 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.23 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 101,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

