First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6%

EOG stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.