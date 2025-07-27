First National Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.