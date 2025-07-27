Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VBK stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

