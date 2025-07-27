Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.21. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

