MCF Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.10, for a total value of $371,655.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,010.90. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $105,805,440. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $712.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $692.48 and a 200 day moving average of $641.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $450.80 and a one year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

