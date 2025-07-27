KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after buying an additional 357,417 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after acquiring an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $276.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $119.69 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

